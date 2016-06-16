Wall St Week Ahead-Dollar's sudden weakness could help U.S. profit picture
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
LONDON, June 16 Invesco Perpetual, which runs one of the world's largest UK equity funds, said on Thursday it expected Britain to vote to stay in the European Union, even as polls showed growing support for a "Brexit".
"Our base case is that 'Remain' will win the vote," said Invesco Perpetual fund manager Michael Matthews, speaking on a webcast broadcast by the company.
Mark Barnett, head of UK equities at Invesco Perpetual, added he had been buying some UK real estate stocks in recent weeks, after they had fallen due to concerns that Britain might quit the EU.
"I've added a little bit, in real estate, to some falling stock prices," said Barnett, who declined to name which stocks he had bought.
World financial markets have fallen this week, partly on concerns that Britain will vote to quit the EU when it holds a referendum on the matter on June 23.
A telephone poll by Ipsos MORI on Thursday showed 53 percent of Britons would vote to leave the European Union, while the latest odds from bookmakers give a 60 percent probability to Britain voting to stay in the EU. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after U.S. wages remained nearly flat in January, reducing expectations of a fast interest rate-hike cycle in the coming months. Wages rose just three cents last month despite the largest gain in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in four months, a report showed. Investors bet the figures would keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on a trajectory of gradual interest rate increases, sustaining the allure of
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Major world stock indexes rose on Friday, with U.S. equities closing near record highs, as data showed the creation of more U.S. jobs than expected, while President Donald Trump's executive order to review banking regulations boosted financial sector shares.