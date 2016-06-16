LONDON, June 16 Invesco Perpetual, which runs one of the world's largest UK equity funds, said on Thursday it expected Britain to vote to stay in the European Union, even as polls showed growing support for a "Brexit".

"Our base case is that 'Remain' will win the vote," said Invesco Perpetual fund manager Michael Matthews, speaking on a webcast broadcast by the company.

Mark Barnett, head of UK equities at Invesco Perpetual, added he had been buying some UK real estate stocks in recent weeks, after they had fallen due to concerns that Britain might quit the EU.

"I've added a little bit, in real estate, to some falling stock prices," said Barnett, who declined to name which stocks he had bought.

World financial markets have fallen this week, partly on concerns that Britain will vote to quit the EU when it holds a referendum on the matter on June 23.

A telephone poll by Ipsos MORI on Thursday showed 53 percent of Britons would vote to leave the European Union, while the latest odds from bookmakers give a 60 percent probability to Britain voting to stay in the EU. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)