DUBLIN, June 29 The uncertainty created by
Britain's vote to leave the European Union will persist for some
time and resulting delays in consumer spending and investment
are of immediate concern, Ireland's Central Bank governor said
on Wednesday.
In a note to staff, Philip Lane said the bank had already
begun to revise its macro-economic forecasts and that the
ultimate impact on Ireland will be influenced by whatever
post-Brexit settlement Britain reaches with the EU.
"The negotiation between the UK and the EU is going to take
a considerable period of time and energy, and uncertainty will
persist for some time," the note, seen by Reuters, said.
"Elevated uncertainty about the implications of the vote for
the UK and euro area economies is an immediate concern,
generating delays in investment plans and purchases of consumer
durables."
After cutting Ireland's 2017 GDP growth forecast to around
3.4 percent from a previous estimate of 3.9 percent on Thursday,
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said it was impossible to
calculate the longer term effects for Ireland until the new
arrangements between the EU and Britain are known.
Lane, also a member of the governing council of the European
Central Bank (ECB), said substantial work would be undertaken by
the ECB to gauge the potential medium- and long-term effects and
the response would be tailored accordingly.
He also said that some financial services companies,
including fund management and payment services firms, might seek
to revise location decisions as a result of the referendum.
While he said it remained too early to speculate on
potential increases in applications for authorisation in
Ireland, developments were being closely monitored and the
implications for resourcing would be appropriately managed.
Dublin is considered, alongside the likes of Frankfurt,
Paris and Amsterdam, as a potential location for any financial
services firms that may choose to leave Britain but wish to stay
in the EU.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)