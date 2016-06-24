* Ireland has most to lose from British departure
* Sinn Fein calls for N.Ireland vote on leaving UK
* Farmers and food producers especially vulnerable
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, June 24 Ireland is bracing itself for
damaging economic and political fallout from the decision by
Britain, its nearest neighbour and largest trade partner, to
vote to leave the European Union.
Ireland has the EU's fastest-growing economy but also more
to lose than any other member state from a 'Brexit' with
far-reaching implications for its trade, economy, security of
energy supplies and peace in British-ruled Northern Ireland.
Within minutes of the outcome becoming apparent, Northern
Ireland's largest Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein, said the
result intensified the case for a vote on whether Northern
Ireland should leave the United Kingdom.
"The downside is definite and the upside is speculative,"
Noonan told parliament as the United Kingdom voted on Thursday,
referring to the potential upside that some companies keen to
stay in the EU might move from Britain to Ireland.
Ireland's central bank had warned that a withdrawal would
hurt economic growth and jobs and significantly impact the
financial sector, while a government-commissioned report found
it could cut trade with Britain by at least 20 percent.
Noonan said earlier this week that an estimated cumulative
Brexit-related hit on the Irish economy of as much as 1.6
percent of GDP would be "containable".
Irish exporters will be the first to suffer, as the pound
weakened significantly against the euro, making their
euro-priced goods more expensive. Ireland will have to consider
taking steps to assist firms exporting into Britain, Foreign
Minister Charlie Flanagan told Reuters on Wednesday.
Farmers and food producers, major UK suppliers, are
especially vulnerable. The British Irish Chamber of Commerce
said business needed a comprehensive and quickly concluded trade
agreement between the EU and the UK that recognised the unique
relationship between Ireland and the UK.
"As the voice of businesses with significant employment in
the UK and Ireland, the Chamber is concerned about any adverse
impact the UK's decision could have on trade between these
Islands," said John McGrane, Director General of the Chamber.
BORDER CONTROLS
Of most concern to Dublin is the impact on Northern Ireland,
which has the only land frontier between the United Kingdom and
the rest of the EU. It was marked by military checkpoints until
a 1998 peace deal ended three decades of sectarian violence.
Flanagan said the reintroduction of a hard border would have
to be considered in any negotiation and that the return of
controls, for customs or security, could pose a difficult
challenge for the peace process.
The dismantling of military border posts was a key aspect of
a 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of violence between
Catholic nationalists seeking a united Ireland and Protestant
unionists who wanted to keep Northern Ireland British. Over
3,600 died in the conflict.
British finance minister George Osborne has said border
controls would be inevitable, while former prime ministers Tony
Blair and John Major, who also campaigned for a vote to remain,
said a Brexit could undermine peace in the six-county province.
Pro-Brexit campaigners, including Britain's minister for
Northern Ireland, described those warnings as "scaremongering"
and said a Brexit would not endanger a common travel area that
predates both countries' entry into the EU in 1973.
While the United Kingdom as a whole voted by 52 percent to
48 percent in favour of leaving the EU, 56 percent of those in
Northern Ireland favoured staying.
Northern Ireland's nationalist Deputy First Minister Martin
McGuinness said ahead of the vote that Britain should
immediately commit to holding a vote to unite Ireland if its
citizens chose to leave the EU.
Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland may call
such a vote at any time, according to the 1998 agreement that
brought about peace. It also specifies that the Secretary
"shall" order a referendum if it appears likely that a majority
of those voting would seek to form part of a united Ireland.
Nigel Dodds, a senior member of the province's largest
party, the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, told Sky News
on Thursday that Sinn Fein were on very weak ground calling for
a unity vote.
But Sinn Fein chairman Declan Kearney said in a statement:
"This outcome tonight dramatically changes the political
landscape here in the north of Ireland and we will be
intensifying our case for the calling of a border poll.
"The British government as a direct result have forfeited
any mandate to represent the interests of people here in the
north of Ireland in circumstances where the north is dragged out
of Europe as a result of a vote to leave."
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)