DUBLIN Dec 1 Ireland's central bank is not seeking to dissuade financial firms from moving investment banking or trading operations to Dublin as a result of Brexit and has begun receiving applications in some unnamed areas, its head of financial regulation said on Thursday.

Banking sources told Reuters last week that the central bank has signalled in talks with several large investment banks considering moving from London after Britain leaves the EU that it would be reluctant to host large trading operations.

"We have not sought to dissuade any such entities from seeking authorisation nor are we planning to do so. Such applicants, of course, like any other applicant, can expect a rigorous process where we will expect to understand clearly the risks," Cyril Roux said in a speech. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)