BRIEF-Turkiye Is Bankasi 2016 net profit up at 4.70 billion lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 4.70 billion lira ($1.26 billion) versus 3.09 billion lira year ago
ROME, June 27 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union could be a great opportunity for the rest of the bloc to make long needed changes.
Renzi told the upper house Senate the EU must now focus "a bit more on social issues and a bit less on bureaucratic ones" and said it was important that not much time should be spent on deciding the technicalities of Britain's exit.
He said the British referendum outcome strengthened the arguments for reform that Italy had often put forward to its partners, and these now had a greater chance of success.
"Allow me to say that Brexit can be a great opportunity for Europe," Renzi said in an address to parliament before flying to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande later on Monday. (Reporting by Gavin Jones)
* FY 2016 net profit of 4.70 billion lira ($1.26 billion) versus 3.09 billion lira year ago
* CME Group CEO Terry Duffy on CNBC - Some parts of Dodd-Frank don't need to be changed
LAGOS, Feb 2 Share dealing on Nigeria's bourse dropped 40 percent to 1.15 trillion naira ($3.8 billion) in 2016, the stock exchange said on Thursday, as foreign investors unnerved by the country's illiquid currency markets sold equities.