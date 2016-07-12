LONDON, July 12 The Italian banking system poses an economic risk and some institutions may need to be recapitalised, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

"There are likely to be required some form of recapitalisation of some of those institutions," Carney told lawmakers.

"There is a macroeconomic risk and the Italian authorities are aware of it and are looking through to solutions to that."

He said the challenges in the Italian banking system were at the "acute end of the spectrum" in Europe but that British exposure to Italian banks was only modest. (Reporting by UK Bureau; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)