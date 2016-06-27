BRIEF-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi 2016 net profit rises to 2.93 bln lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 2.93 billion lira ($786.11 million) versus 1.86 billion lira year ago
BERLIN, June 27 Europe is strong and solid even after Britain voted to leave the bloc's economic and political union, but needs to take a more "caring" approach in the future, Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday.
Speaking in Berlin at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Francois Hollande, Renzi also said no time should be wasted after the Brexit vote and that the opinion of the British public should be respected. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Philip Pullella)
MUMBAI, Feb 2 The Reserve Bank of India issued revised guidelines for commercial papers, including mandating that the issuer must disclose the end-use of such funds and that it cannot buy back its securities before 60 days from the sale to investors.
ZURICH, Feb 2 The Swiss National Bank will be able to normalise its monetary policy and shrink its massive balance sheet in the future, a member of the bank's expanded governing board said on Thursday.