LONDON, June 24 Tim Martin, the founder of UK pub chain JD Wetherspoon and a strong supporter of Brexit, on Friday said the United Kingdom should not rush to do a deal with the European Union, saying it is in a strong negotiating position.

"The most important factor now is to work together for our mutual benefit," Martin said in a statement. "A period of calm, reflection and discussion will be beneficial." (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)