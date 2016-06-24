TOKYO, June 24 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Friday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed him
to cooperate with the Bank of Japan and closely consult with
Group of Seven partners, in responding to market moves following
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Aso said excess volatility in currency markets was
undesirable and he would firmly respond to market moves when
necessary.
He declined to comment when asked about the possibility of
Japan intervening in currency markets.
Aso was speaking to reporters after a meeting of relevant
cabinet ministers to discuss Britain's exit from the European
Union.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)