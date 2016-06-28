LONDON, June 28 Chinese technology company
Huawei told the British government on Tuesday that its
planned investment in the country would go ahead despite it
voting to leave the European Union, business minister Sajid
Javid said.
"Investors have reaffirmed their commitment to the UK. For
example just today Huawei confirmed to the government that its
planned 1.3 billion pound ($1.73 billion) investment in the UK
will go ahead as planned," Javid told a news conference.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)