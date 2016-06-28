LONDON, June 28 Britain's business minister, Sajid Javid, said he had told firms on Tuesday that maintaining access to the European Union's single market would be his top goal during talks with the EU.

Javid had called leaders of business organisations and firms to Westminster to reassure them after Britain's shock vote last week to leave the EU, and said at a news conference that his officials would contact major inward investors in the coming weeks.

Javid said businesses also wanted more information about the implications of the vote, as there were misunderstandings about what it meant.