NEW YORK, July 22 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday he expects the U.K. to win the right for its financial firms to sell services across European Union member states following Britain's exit from the bloc.

U.K. voters chose to secede from the European Union in a national referendum last month. Now, Britain will need to negotiate a new relationship with the EU once the government triggers Article 50, the formal start of divorce talks.

Appointed last week to the newly formed Conservative Party government of Prime Minister Theresa May, Johnson was in New York for his first visit to the United Nations and to court U.S. business and investment interests rattled by the referendum outcome. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Grant McCool)