LONDON May 14 Boris Johnson, who is leading the
"Out" campaign ahead of Britain's European Union membership
referendum, said in an interview that the bloc was following the
path of Adolf Hitler and Napoleon by trying to create a European
superstate.
Johnson told The Sunday Telegraph newspaper that the EU
lacked democracy and a unifying authority and was doomed to
fail.
"Napoleon, Hitler, various people tried this out, and it
ends tragically," Johnson was quoted as saying in an interview.
"The EU is an attempt to do this by different methods. But
fundamentally what is lacking is the eternal problem, which is
that there is no underlying loyalty to the idea of Europe," the
former London mayor said.
"There is no single authority that anybody respects or
understands. That is causing this massive democratic void."
Johnson, who is a front-runner to succeed Prime Minister
David Cameron, has emerged as the most important voice in the
"Out" camp ahead of the June 23 referendum.
Cameron, who is leading the "In" campaign, has argued that
Britain's membership of the EU makes the country more secure,
more influential and more prosperous. He also says Britain,
which is not part of the single-currency euro zone, will not be
dragged into ever closer union among the EU's member states.
But an opinion poll published earlier on Saturday suggested
that twice the number of voters believed Johnson was more likely
to tell the truth about the EU than Cameron.
With less than six weeks to go until the referendum, voters
are evenly split between wanting to remain in the EU and
preferring to leave, other opinion polls have shown.
In his interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Johnson said he
wanted the British people to be "the heroes of Europe" again,
creating echoes of the language used by war-time prime minister
Winston Churchill, the newspaper said.
It also quoted him as saying tensions between EU member
states had allowed Germany to grow in power within the bloc,
"take over" the Italian economy and "destroy" Greece.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Bell)