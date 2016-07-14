HIGHLIGHTS-India's economy forecast to grow 6.75 to 7.5 pct in 2017/18 - report
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 14 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday that although Britain had voted to leave the European Union it could play an even greater role in Europe, a view he said was shared by the United States.
"There's a massive difference between leaving the EU and our relations with Europe which if anything I think are going to be intensified," Johnson, who was appointed to his post on Wednesday, told reporters.
"I was very pleased to receive a phone call from Secretary (John) Kerry of the United States who totally agreed with that analysis. His view was that post-Brexit and after the negotiations what he really wants to see ... was more Britain abroad, a greater global profile." (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)
* Shares rise 1.5 percent to top of blue-chip index (Adds UK fine, statement from UK regulator and Deutsche Bank)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday as a rally in companies such as British online supermarket Ocado on strong results was offset by weaker firms like UPM-Kymmene and Givaudan following their updates.