LONDON, July 19 Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
said on Tuesday it will be possible to control immigration once
Britain has completed the process of leaving the EU.
"What is certainly possible post-leaving the EU, and once we
end our obligations under uncontrolled free movement, it will be
possible to have a system of control," he told reporters.
"You can't do that immediately, clearly, because we are
still in the EU," he added.
The desire to control immigration is widely believed to have
been a major factor behind the vote by a majority of Britons to
leave the EU in a referendum last month.
