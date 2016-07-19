LONDON, July 19 British Foreign Secretary Boris
Johnson said on Tuesday it would take far too long for him to
apologise for the "rich thesaurus" of rude comments and insults
he has directed at world leaders and others over the years.
Johnson, a former journalist with a talent for trenchant
comments that his critics say sometimes tip over into untruth,
said his utterances over a three-decade career had often been
"misconstrued".
Appointed Foreign Secretary, to widespread surprise, in a
government reshuffle following Britain's vote to leave the
European Union last month, Johnson first made his name in the
early 1990s as a foreign correspondent in Brussels writing
highly coloured stories about the EU.
Since then he has continued to court controversy, for
example accusing U.S. President Barack Obama of nurturing an
ancestral dislike for the British empire. He also wrote an
obscene limerick about President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.
In the run-up to the referendum, he fronted the campaign to
leave the European Union, lending support to claims on
government spending and immigration that critics said were at
best misleading.
Appearing at a London news conference with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry, Johnson was asked if he was going to apologise
for his disobliging remarks about world leaders.
"We can spend an awfully long time going over lots of stuff
that I've written over the last 30 years ... all of which in my
view has been taken out of context, but never mind, some serious
issues call us today," Johnson said.
He was then asked if he wanted to retract his comments about
Obama, or whether they were an indication of the kind of
diplomacy he intended to practise in his new job.
"I'm afraid that there is such a rich thesaurus now of
things that I have said that have been one way or another,
through what alchemy I do not know, somehow misconstrued that it
would really take me too long to engage in a fully global
itinerary of apology to all concerned," Johnson responded.
He stuck to his guns, even when accused by another reporter
of having a long history of exaggerations and "frankly outright
lies".
"Let me just repeat my point, which is that I think people
are more than welcome to rake over stuff I've written over many,
many years but I think (the) most important thing is to get on
with the very heavy agenda we have before us today, and to try
and sort out, if we can, some of the intensifying problems we
are seeing particularly in Syria."
Johnson was clearly not surprised by the questioning on his
past remarks from the British and U.S. media. He tried to brush
off the first couple of questions with a prepared answer but
became more irritated.
He did get a break from Kerry, who said the U.S. ambassador
in Brussels had refereed to Johnson as a "very smart and capable
man". Kerry added: "That's the Boris Johnson I intend to work
with."
"I'll take that, I'll take that," said a rather
sheepish-looking Johnson.
