GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
BERLIN Feb 11 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview to be aired on Sunday that he doubts the bloc's remaining 27 members can maintain a united front as they negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union.
"The other EU 27 don't know it yet, but the Brits know very well how they can tackle this," Juncker told Deutschlandfunk radio. "They could promise country A this, country B that and country C something else and the end game is that there is not united European front."
He added that Britain could not negotiate trade deals as long as it remained a member of the bloc. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alison Williams)
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez
* Housing starts, consumer mood data raise doubts on U.S. growth * Yen bounces back after weakness from Bank of Japan policy decision (New throughout, updates quotes, market activity, comments and data to afternoon U.S. trading) By Richard Leong and Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar fell broadly on Friday after weaker-than-forecast data on housing and consumer sentiment cast a risk-off sentiment over U.S. assets. The greenback gave back most of the previ