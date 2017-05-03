BRUSSELS May 3 The head of the European
Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday he has noted
that British Prime Minister Theresa May was a "tough lady" but
that he respected her and liked her as a person.
Juncker was asked by reporters to comment on remarks by May
on Tuesday that she had been described by one of her colleagues
"as a bloody difficult woman" and that Juncker would be the next
person to find that out in the course of Brexit negotiations.
"I deeply respect the British prime minister, I like her as
a person. I have noted that she is a tough lady, so this is not
for the future, this is a real-time description," Juncker told
reporters.
He also said talk of Britain walking out of negotiations on
Britain leaving the EU was wrong.
"I think that (British Brexit minister) David Davies was not
right when he was threatening that he would be ready to go out.
My experience in politics always was that those who go out have
to come back," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)