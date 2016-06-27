DUBAI, June 27 Kuwaiti Finance Minister Anas
al-Saleh said on Monday that the Gulf Arab kingdom's investments
in Britain were "high-quality and long-term", state news agency
KUNA reported.
His message was delivered to a cabinet meeting which
discussed the impact on Kuwait of the British vote on Thursday
to leave the European Union which has rattled markets and pushed
the value of the British pound to a 31-year low.
"Kuwaiti investments in Britain are considered tangible
assets in real estate, infrastructure and government stocks and
bonds. They are high-quality and long-term investments," Saleh
was quoted as saying.
"Direct effects can not be excluded during the current
period represented in the pound sterling, the euro and interest
rates pricing," he said, adding that Kuwait's central bank was
ready to ensure financial stability.
The Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), has $592 billion in
assets under management, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund
Institute (SWFI), and is also a major investor though its
London-based Kuwait Investment Office.
In 2013 it said the fund had more than doubled its
investment in Britain over the previous 10 years to more than
$24 billion.
Kuwait owns London landmarks such as the More One riverside
development which houses the headquarters of the mayor, as well
as buildings in Canary Wharf. It has focused on infrastructure
investments through its Wren House Infrastructure Management
arm, set up in 2013.
