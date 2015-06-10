LONDON, June 10 Britain's opposition Labour
Party has demanded Prime Minister David Cameron give voters an
independent analysis of the financial impact of a possible exit
from the European Union ahead of an in-out membership
referendum.
Cameron has pledged to reshape Britain's ties with the
28-country bloc before holding such a referendum by the end of
2017. He says his preference is to stay in a reformed EU, but
has "ruled nothing out" if he fails to get what he wants.
Labour said voters needed to be better informed before
casting their ballot and that Cameron's government should
present analyses by the Bank of England and independent economic
forecasters, the Office for Budget Responsibility, at least 10
weeks before the vote is held. Last month, the Bank of England
said it was planning to carry out such research.
"If there's going to be something so significant as 'Brexit'
then we do need ... an independent view, an independent study of
the costs and impact on jobs and the country's finances," a
Labour spokesman said, using the term for a British EU exit.
Labour also called for a department-by-department analysis
of the impact of a withdrawal on government responsibilities.
The proposals were put forward in amendments to legislation
enabling the referendum to take place. That means Cameron, who
commands a parliamentary majority, could try to block the
amendments if he disagrees with them.
The referendum law passed it first test in parliament on
Tuesday by a resounding 544 votes to 53. But an emotional debate
highlighted passions that could split Cameron's Conservative
Party and re-open Scotland's bid for independence.
"The bill is going through the house and MPs (lawmakers)
will have the opportunity to make their views clear and to
consider it," Cameron's spokeswoman said when asked about the
Labour amendments.
