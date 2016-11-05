LONDON Nov 5 The leader of Britain's opposition
Labour Party has said his party will try to block the start of
divorce talks with the European Union if the government does not
guarantee access to the EU's single market, a newspaper
reported.
Jeremy Corbyn told the Sunday Mirror he would also demand
the continued protection of workers' rights, guarantees on
safeguards for consumers and the environment and pledges that
Britain would make up any shortfall in EU capital investment
after Britain leaves the EU as Labour's "Brexit bottom line."
England's High Court dealt Prime Minister Theresa May a
setback on Thursday when it ruled that the decision to begin
formal talks about leaving the EU needed to be approved by
parliament.
The government has said it will appeal the decision but
should it have to hold the vote, the ruling Conservative Party
may struggle to get the majority it needs because some of its
own members have concerns about the terms of Brexit.
"We are not challenging the referendum. We are not calling
for a second referendum," Corbyn told the Sunday Mirror. "We're
calling for market access for British industry to Europe."
May told other EU leaders on Friday she believed the court
ruling would be overturned and said she would stick to her
timetable of starting the Brexit negotiations before the end of
March.
The Labour Party supported the "Remain" campaign ahead of
the June 23 referendum.
