Britain's June 23 referendum decision to leave the European Union has had far-reaching consequences for the world's economy, businesses, investors and politics. Following are the main developments: TODAY David Cameron took final questions in parliament before going to see Queen Elizabeth to formally resign as prime minister. Lots of joking and smiles, but some serious discussion. Cameron says wants EU citizens in Britain to be able to stay and that the only reason he can see why they couldn't would be if EU does not guarantee rights for Britons there. Theresa May will follow Cameron to see the queen and be made prime minister. She is expected to start naming her cabinet soon afterwards. A lot of attention will be on the balance of "Remain" and "Leave" ministers, but the Guardian newspaper also says May wants more women in her cabinet in senior positions, which may threaten the chances of some of Cameron's old guard. U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has again called on Britain and the EU to show flexibility in their Brexit negotiations. Washington did not want Britain to leave and now wants to be sure that its allies don't get into a debilitating struggle. Twitter flurry breaks out as John McDonnell, shadow finance minister for Britain's opposition Labour Party, filmed using F-word to describe "useless" people challenging his boss, Jeremy Corbyn. Bankers at a meeting in London say Philip Hammond, seen in line to be next British finance minister, told everyone he would fight for continued access in EU's single market for Britain's dominant financial services industry. A key issue, tied to freedom of movement and of quite some interest to rivals like Paris and Frankfurt. Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has learnt he faces more than one challenger for his job as head of the Labour Party with an announcement from MP Owen Smith. Smith, Corbyn's former work and pensions policy chief, will vie with Angela Eagle, a former minister under then-prime minister Gordon Brown. Labour's ruling council said on Tuesday that Corbyn must be allowed on the ballot to face his challengers. The vote will be taken by grassroots members, many of whom are believed to favour Corbyn, who has lost support among fellow Labour members of Parliament. The fear among some is that this will split the Labour Party. IMPORTANT DATES AHEAD: - July 14: First Bank of England policy meeting after vote - July 21: European Central Bank policy meeting - Aug. 4: Bank of England policy meeting, economic forecasts - Sept. 16: Informal EU summit in Bratislava - Sept. 25-28: UK Labour Party conference - October TBA: Italian constitutional reform referendum - Oct. 2: Re-run of Austrian presidential election - Oct. 2-5: UK Conservative Party conference - Oct. 13-15: Scottish National Party conference - Oct. 20-21: Formal EU summit in Brussels PREVIOUS - July 12 British Prime Minister David Cameron holds his last cabinet meeting before handing over on Wednesday to successor Theresa May Labour Party rules Jeremy Corbyn has right to stand again for leadership, setting up a struggle between the socialist's supporters in the country and party lawmakers who want to oust him. Germany calls for new British prime minister May to clarify what she plans regarding leaving EU; May ally says "when we're ready" U.S treasury chief calls on Britain and EU to be flexible British parliament agreed to debate petition calling for second EU referendum IMF see little to no impact on U.S. economy from Britain's Brexit but a U.S. business group nonetheless calls for a slow Brexit BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, says Britain will enter recession over coming year and lower growth than projected over next five years - July 11 May clear to replace Cameron as pro-Brexit rival quits UK PM race UK lawmaker Eagle launches challenge to Corbyn to lead Labour Party Germany's Merkel says talks with Britain on EU exit won't be easy France's Hollande launches EU tour to promote bloc after Brexit vote Pentagon's chief arms buyer says Brexit should not fundamentally alter US-UK ties Article 50 does not require parliamentary approval-UK minister Cameron says UK must stay close to the EU after Brexit EU vote hits households and business morale, London hurt most, various surveys show Brexit vote was advisory so UK parliament must decide, lawyers tell prime minister British PM candidate Leadsom apologies to rival over motherhood row Hungary's Orban says euro, EU single market at risk UK's finance minister urges U.S. investors to stick with Britain outside EU REGULAR ITEMS: - Global Markets - Currency reports - Brexit Factbox: [nL8N19T1LJ