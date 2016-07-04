LONDON, July 4 The next British prime minister will have to decide when to officially trigger the process of leaving the European Union but parliament will have a role to play, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said on Monday.

Law firm Mishcon de Reya has said it has started legal action to demand the British government win legislative approval from parliament before triggering Article 50 to begin formal negotiations to leave the bloc.

"The prime minister has been clear that is for the next prime minister to decide. He has said that we have now got to look at all the detailed arrangements. Parliament will clearly have a role in making sure we find the best way forward," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"There was overwhelming support in parliament to put the decision of whether the UK should remain in the European Union to the British people," she added.

"The British people have made a decision and now as a country we need to get on with delivering that decision to leave the European Union." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)