LONDON, July 11 Junior minister Andrea Leadsom
said on Monday she was pulling out of the race against interior
minister Theresa May to become Britain's next prime minister
because she did not have "sufficient support" to form a strong
government.
"There is no greater privilege than to lead the Conservative
Party in government and I would have been deeply honoured to do
it," she told journalists.
"I have however concluded that the interests of our country
are best served by the immediate appointment of a strong and
well-supported prime minister. I am therefore withdrawing from
the leadership election and I wish Theresa May the very greatest
success."
(Reporting by Kate Holton and William Schomberg, writing by
Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)