PARIS, June 18 A British exit from the European
Union would mark a defeat for Britain comparable to that of
Napoleon Bonaparte at the battle of Waterloo, Le Monde, France's
newspaper of record, said in an unprecedented English-language
editorial on Thursday.
Le Monde said France and Britain, which is celebrating the
200th anniversary of the French emperor's defeat by European
armies in 1815, are missing one spectacular achievement of
Waterloo: two centuries of Anglo-French peace.
"Never again have we been at war with each other, except on
rugby fields," Le Monde said in its leader.
"The country which cornered Napoleon cannot succumb to Nigel
Farage. Today, we solemnly say to our friends across the Channel
: beware, Brexit could be your Waterloo !"
Under pressure from Farage, leader of the anti-EU UK
Independence Party, and from eurosceptic members of his own
ruling Conservative Party, British Prime Minister David Cameron
has agreed to hold an in-out referendum on Europe by 2017 after
trying to renegotiate some terms of Britain's membership.
Le Monde said it was conveying its message in English to
make sure it was heard across the Channel.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Gareth Jones)