LONDON, June 28 Lloyds Banking Group
Chief Executive Antonio Horta Osorio wrote to the bank's
75,000-strong workforce on Tuesday to give reassurances on
strategy and group strength in the face of Britain's vote to
leave the European Union, a memo seen by Reuters showed.
Britain's biggest mortgage lender saw its shares tumble in
the two days following the referendum result but Horta-Osorio
said Lloyds had "robust plans in place for either outcome" and
its strategy would remain unchanged.
"We did what we do best on Friday," Horta Osorio said in the
memo. "... and I have been immensely proud of everyone who
ensured that they were delivered smoothly on the news of
the announcement, and since."
Horta Osorio, who has led the bank since March 2011, said
the bank's low-risk lending approach and historic brands had put
the bank in a position of strength "to weather turbulence in our
sector and the wider market".
Lloyds shares, which have fallen more than 25 percent since
the beginning of the year, rallied almost 6 percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Andrew MacAskill)