LONDON, April 14 The board of Lloyds Banking
Group says a British vote to leave the European Union
would likely cause economic uncertainty and potential
volatility.
Britain's largest mortgage lender, one of Europe's biggest
banks, said the longer term economic impact of a Brexit vote was
"unclear" because there was no certainty over how the UK's
position outside the EU would evolve were it to leave.
"The Board is mindful that the future of the UK's
relationship with the EU is a matter for the UK electorate, and
that for many the debate is about more than just economics," the
bank's board said in a statement following a meeting to discuss
the referendum on June 23.
"Lloyds Banking Group will maintain its focus on being the
best bank for customers and shareholders, and will continue to
support its customers, irrespective of the referendum outcome."
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Andrew MacAskill; Editing by
Rachel Armstrong)