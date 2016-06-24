FRANKFURT, June 24 Exchange operators London Stock Exchange Group Plc and Deutsche Boerse on Friday said they were pressing ahead with their $30 billion merger in the wake of the UK's vote to leave the European Union.

The exchanges said the outcome of the referendum did not affect the compelling strategic rationale of their merger and they would continue to seek regulatory approval for the agreed and binding merger terms.

"We are convinced that the importance of the proposed combination of Deutsche Boerse and LSEG has increased even further for our customers and will provide benefits for them as well as our shareholders and other stakeholders," Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Maria Sheahan)