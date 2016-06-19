BERLIN, June 19 A British exit from the European
Union could trigger similar moves by other member states in
Eastern Europe, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said
in a German newspaper interview published on Sunday.
"It cannot be ruled out that Brexit leads to a domino effect
in Eastern Europe," Asselborn told Tagesspiegel am Sonntag.
He said it was a "historic mistake" from Cameron to even
think about calling a referendum about Britain's membership in
the European Union.
Even if Britain should decide to stay in the EU at the June
23 referendum, "this would not solve the problem that results
from the negative attitude of the British towards the European
Union", Asselborn said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrew Heavens)