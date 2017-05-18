BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
LONDON May 18 U.S. insurer Markel plans to apply for regulatory approval to set up a European Union subsidiary in Munich, it said on Thursday.
Insurers and other financial services firms with UK operations have started to announce plans for EU subsidiaries, in order to retain access to the bloc after Brexit.
"Whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, a Markel insurance company will be able to meet the insurance needs of clients in the EU-27 countries," the insurer said in a statement.
Markel hopes to set up the subsidiary by mid-2018, it said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.