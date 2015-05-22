(Fixes title of Blackrock manager on paragraph 4)
* Markets fail to move on much-hyped political risks
* Brexit worries should top those from election, Scottish
vote
* Yet sterling up solidly on the year, FTSE rides high
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 22 Two-thirds of the way through a
trio of political earthquakes that a year ago looked set to
shake British business and markets, the best lesson gleaned by
financial investors for part three is to hold their nerve.
Stock, currency and bond markets have generally ridden
calmly through both a Scottish independence vote that almost
broke up the United Kingdom last September and an election that
threatened months of horse trading and no clear government.
Neither risk materialised and the bounce in the pound after
Prime Minister David Cameron's re-election with an unexpected
outright majority could be viewed as a sign of investors' faith
that he can weather the third of the trio - a vote on Britain's
EU membership.
"The market believes that whether now or later on it will be
a yes (to staying in the EU) and there will be no change," said
Ian Winship, a portfolio manager at the world's biggest asset
manager, Blackrock.
"We were worried ahead of the election because we were not
sure what would happen, but at the moment there are still a lot
of things going on elsewhere."
Speculators have bet all year on sterling falling against
the dollar, but at $1.56 it is now slightly higher than
on Jan. 1 as well as almost 5 percent stronger against a basket
of currencies.
The FTSE 100 index is within 100 points of record highs, and
while the volatility implied over the next two years by options
markets has risen from record lows in 2014, at around 8.3 it
remains well below the average since 2009.
The risks to a UK economy that relies on inflows of
investment and capital to fund its 100 billion pound current
account deficit are almost certainly greater this time around.
Polls on how Britons would vote on the issue if the EU
referendum were held today are also closer than they were for
Scotland at the equivalent stage.
But with talks on EU reform and legislation for the vote to
be settled first, the chief conclusion drawn by analysts and
investors is that it will not be a major market risk until well
into 2016 at the earliest. Cameron has promised a referendum by
the end of 2017 but his spokesman has indicated it could be
earlier.
"I don't think Brexit becomes a real issue until well into
next year," said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist with French
bank Societe Generale in London.
"In the Scottish referendum we had one big move following a
poll that came out just before the referendum. Before then we
had almost nothing."
He was referring to the first opinion poll that showed,
erroneously, that Scotland was close to backing independence.
HEALTHY POUND
Far from being affected by worrying over the Scottish vote,
in the months before last September's referendum, sterling rose
to its highest against both the dollar and a broader basket of
currencies since the 2008 financial crash.
That unwound somewhat in the final month as polls swung
towards the nationalists, in turn encouraging predictions that
sterling would fall in the run in to the May 7 parliamentary
elections. tmsnrt.rs/1HyqUUU
A number of analysts at major banks also argued that the
pound was several percent undervalued as a result of concern
over the election. But the only obvious evidence of nerves was a
jump in prices for options hedging against big swings in the
pound - either up or down - around the results.
"If you look back, what you really find is that markets only
tend to focus on these things in the last few weeks before the
event," said Neil Mellor, a strategist with Bank of New York
Mellon in London. "The stakes may be greater this time, but it
would be a surprise if that were to change."
Another SocGen economist, Albert Edwards, argues that
Britain's current account and budget deficits -- which alone in
the developed world stand at more than 10 percent of national
output -- make the economy a ticking time bomb for which the
referendum could be the trigger.
The lobbyists tasked with promoting London as a financial
centre say that even the threat of a departure from the EU makes
it harder to secure more of the investment needed to cover those
twin economic shortfalls.
Reflecting these risks, research house Fathom predicted
after the election that sterling could fall 10 percent, the FTSE
30 percent and 10-year interest rates on government debt rise to
the tune of 2 percentage points in the run in to the referendum.
There is no sign of any of those moves yet.
(Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Giles Elgood)