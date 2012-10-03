BRUSSELS Oct 3 European Union lawmakers should
rethink their decision to bolster "monopolies" in processing
vast swathes of derivatives transactions from next year, Britain
said on Wednesday.
UK financial services minister Greg Clark said in his first
visit to Brussels since being appointed last month that EU
markets were largely "closed structures" and need radical reform
to foster competition.
He singled out derivatives, where new rules next year will
force banks to channel trillions of euros in contracts through
clearing houses to improve safety and transparency.
Clark fears that a draft EU law known as Mifid, which is now
being approved, will leave market users with little or no choice
of where to settle their trades.
"Do we wish to legally mandate in Mifid that one or two
monopolies govern our market infrastructure with all the
inefficiencies that this brings?" Clark said in a speech.
"Expensive services for consumers, no incentives to improve
services, and the risk of setting up mini-monopolies that
represent a single point of failure?"
EU lawmakers last week watered down articles in the draft
law aimed at increasing competition in derivatives clearing by
imposing conditions which could be hard to meet.
They also deleted an article that would have allowed anyone
to buy a licence to offer trading in popular traded benchmarks
such as Deutsche Boerse's Stoxx indexes, derivatives based on
which can be traded only on the German exchange.
Finance ministers of the 27 EU states, which have a joint
say on Mifid, are due to debate it in early October, when
Britain will try to persuade them to amend the draft law. But
after a unanimous parliamentary vote, the UK may not be able to
muster enough votes to force lawmakers to back down when it
comes to agreeing a final text.
The changes made by lawmakers are seen as bolstering
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext who have or
plan to have derivatives clearing operations. The German Stoxx
index is Europe's most popular benchmark.
The EU vetoed a proposed merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext in February, saying it would create a monopoly in
on-exchange derivatives.
"I would urge the European Parliament to reflect again
whether it is sensible to delete these provisions ... This
loophole must be closed in the current Mifid negotiations,"
Clark said in his speech.
NYSE Euronext welcomed last week's vote in the European
parliament, saying unfettered competition in derivatives
clearing could jeopardise financial stability.
Clark also criticised other member states for trying to
water down sanctions for market abuses in a separate EU law.