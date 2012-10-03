* UK lays out concerns on banking union
* Fears ECB will dominate supervisory decisions
* Protectionism still a risk
* Warned against trading monopolies
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 Britain warned on Wednesday it
would be unacceptable for the European Central Bank to have too
dominant a role in a new system of supervision designed to watch
over the region's banks.
Brussels proposed earlier this month that the ECB take
charge of supervising all banks in the euro currency zone, as a
first step towards creating a banking union under which euro
zone countries would eventually jointly back their lenders.
"We have concerns on the current banking union proposal
especially the potential for the ECB to dominate decisions," UK
financial services minister Greg Clark told reporters.
"As things stand there is an unacceptable risk that the ECB
could dominate to an extent that I don't think was envisaged."
Clark made the remarks before meeting the European Union's
commissioner in charge of regulation, Michel Barnier, to discuss
his concerns.
While Britain will stay outside the scheme, many
international banks in London - ranging from HSBC to
Citi - have operations in the euro zone that will be
affected by the ECB's new supervisory reach.
London is worried that the ECB, emboldened by its new
powers, will demand regulation that could undermine the City's
position as Europe's financial capital.
Some believe the European Banking Authority (EBA), set up to
coordinate the supervision of banks in response to the financial
crisis and which is run by regulators from across the European
Union, could act as a counterbalance.
The European Commission has already suggested a special
voting mechanism among EU regulators as a counterweight to the
power of those in the euro zone.
But Britain is still worried that its financial regulator
could be subject to ECB decisions under a banking union even
where it disputes the decision.
The EBA has the power to resolve disputes between national
regulators, but Britain worries the ECB, an independent body
under the EU's Treaty, could be exempt.
Clark warned that even if safeguards were put in place there
was a risk any new rules may not be respected.
"Protectionism and fraying of high-minded agreements is
always possible especially when times are difficult," he said.
"It's important we withstand that."
RESTORING CONFIDENCE
The planned banking union, which would aim to restore
confidence in an industry that has been battered by crisis for
nearly five years, involves three major steps.
The ECB would take over monitoring euro zone banks and
others that sign up, a single fund would be created to close
down and settle the debts of failed banks, and a comprehensive
scheme to protect savers' deposits would be established.
As well as building the foundation for better control of
banks, the banking union would allow the euro zone's rescue
fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to inject
much-needed capital into banks, such as those in Spain.
The close ties between some troubled governments and the
banks they supervise - and on which they also rely to buy their
debt - have dragged both deeper into crisis.
A banking union would break this link by making the policing
of banks supranational and establishing central schemes paid
into collectively to cover the costs of closing failed lenders
and protecting savers' deposits.
In separate speech on Wednesday, Clark also criticised
proposals to regulate EU markets known as Mifid that would force
banks to channel derivatives contracts worth trillions of euros
through clearing houses to improve safety and transparency.
European parliament lawmakers voted last week to water down
articles in the draft law intended to increase competition in
derivatives clearing, which Clark said would leave market users
with little or no choice of where to settle their trades.
"Do we wish to legally mandate in Mifid that one or two
monopolies govern our market infrastructure with all the
inefficiencies that this brings?" he said, calling for radical
reform to foster competition in EU financial markets.
Finance ministers of the 27 EU states, which have a joint say
on Mifid, are due to debate it in early October, when Britain
will try to persuade them to amend the draft law.