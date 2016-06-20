(Repeats June 19 story with no change to text)

By Jamie McGeever

LONDON, June 19 As U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen and the Bank of England said this week, 'Brexit' has gone global - the whole world will be watching on June 23 as Britons vote on whether to stay in or leave the European Union.

Below is a list of financial markets and assets among the most sensitive to the referendum, the result of which will be known early on June 24. Market volatility is expected to be particularly severe if that result is an unprecedented 'Brexit'. FX - Sterling vs U.S. dollar Japanese yen vs U.S. dollar Swiss franc vs U.S. dollar MONEY MARKETS - General interbank credit risk UK banking stress UK interest rate expectations BANKS - European bank stocks Japanese bank stocks UK bank stocks STOCKS - Japan's Nikkei Global emerging markets Britain's FTSE 100 BONDS - U.S. Treasuries Japanese government bonds UK gilts GOLD - Spot bullion VOLATILITY - European stock market's 'fear index' U.S. stock market's 'fear index' Sterling volatility

