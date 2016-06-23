(Adds additional coding)

LONDON, June 23 Sterling surged against major currencies on Thursday after a YouGov poll suggested Britons have voted to keep the country in the European Union, a relief for investors who had feared a Brexit would trigger uncertainty and volatility across world markets.

Sterling rose more than a cent to a fresh 2016 high of $1.4996 from $1.4975, and the euro fell to a one-month low of 76.14 pence.

YouGov's poll was based on responses from a pre-selected group of people seen as representative of the wider electorate on how they actually voted in the referendum.

It is the closest thing in Britain's EU referendum to a publicly available exit poll, and suggested a 52 percent vote to stay in the EU against 48 percent to leave. The final official result is expected around 0600 GMT.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by William Schomberg