LONDON Feb 3 The Bank of England's first
priority if Britain votes to leave the European Union would be
to keep financial markets stable and deal with the fallout on
the wider economy, BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on
Wednesday.
Asked at a parliamentary hearing if the BoE was asking banks
to undertake contingency planning for a possible "Brexit",
Bailey said he had asked lenders about their exposure to
sterling risk options.
Bailey said that since Christmas there has been "quite
marked changes" in the pricing of the options.
Options market pricing last month showed a jump in the cost
of hedging against volatility between six and nine months ahead
-- a period many expect to cover the vote.
Beyond the immediate fallout on markets and economy, Bailey
said it was not clear what the impact of Brexit would be as much
would hinge on Britain's new trading terms with the bloc.
"That has a very big bearing ... on the framework of
supervision, on what happens next," Bailey said.
