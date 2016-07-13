(Refiles without changes to text)

LONDON, July 13 Britain's new Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to forge a new role for the country following its decision to leave the European Union in her first public address after taking office, saying her government would be driven by the needs of ordinary Britons.

"Following the referendum we face a time of great national change," she said before entering the Number 10 Downing Street prime ministerial office for the first time as leader.

"I know because we're Great Britain that we will rise to the challenge. As we leave the European Union, we will forge a bold new positive role for ourselves in the world, and we will make Britain a country that works not for a privileged few, but for every one of us." (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)