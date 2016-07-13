(Refiles without changes to text)
LONDON, July 13 Britain's new Prime Minister
Theresa May pledged to forge a new role for the country
following its decision to leave the European Union in her first
public address after taking office, saying her government would
be driven by the needs of ordinary Britons.
"Following the referendum we face a time of great national
change," she said before entering the Number 10 Downing Street
prime ministerial office for the first time as leader.
"I know because we're Great Britain that we will rise to the
challenge. As we leave the European Union, we will forge a bold
new positive role for ourselves in the world, and we will make
Britain a country that works not for a privileged few, but for
every one of us."
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by William James;
editing by Stephen Addison)