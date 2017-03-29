LONDON, March 29 Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Wednesday she would not try to "cherry pick" parts of
European Union membership as Britain leaves the bloc, saying she
respected its four freedoms.
In a sign that May wants to foster goodwill in the talks,
she wrote in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk
that she knew there would be consequences from Brexit and
Britain would lose influence over the rules that govern the
European economy.
"We understand and respect your position that the four
freedoms of the single market are indivisible and there can be
no 'cherry picking'," she said in the letter.
"We also know that UK companies will, as they trade within
the EU, have to align with rules agreed by institutions of which
we are no longer a part – just as UK companies do in other
overseas markets."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon)