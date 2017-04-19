LONDON, April 19 British Prime Minister Theresa
May said on Wednesday that holding an early election on June 8
rather than waiting until 2020 would avert a situation where she
would face a crunch time in EU talks and a domestic election at
the same time.
Under the planned timetable, Britain is expected to formally
leave the European Union in March 2019. The early election in
June means May will not have to face the voters again until
2022, giving her a wider margin of manoeuvre at the tail end of
the Brexit talks.
"If you look at the timetable, had the election been in 2020
we would have been coming up to the most crucial part of the
negotiations, at the end of the negotiations, in what would be
starting to be the run-up to a general election," May said in an
interview with the BBC.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Elizabeth Piper)