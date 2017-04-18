LONDON, April 18 Prime Minister Theresa May
called on Tuesday for an election on June 8, saying Britain's
opposition parties risked worsening her negotiating hand in
divorce talks with the European Union by opposing her Brexit
plan.
"It was with reluctance that I decided the country needs
this election, but it is with strong conviction that I say it is
necessary to secure the strong and stable leadership the country
needs to see us through Brexit and beyond," she said on the
doorstep of her Downing Street office.
May, who was appointed prime minister after the country
voted in favour of Brexit in June last year, enjoys a large lead
in the opinion polls, with 50 percent saying she would be the
best prime minister. The leader of the main opposition Labour
Party, Jeremy Corbyn, won 14 percent, pollster YouGov said.
But she must first win the support of two-thirds of the
parliament for her call for an early election. The main
opposition Labour Party has said it is ready for a new election.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Kylie MacLellan and William
James; editing by Kate Holton)