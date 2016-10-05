PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 5 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday it was unfair that most British energy consumers were stuck on the most expensive tariffs.
In her speech to the annual Conservative Party conference, May said the government would intervene where markets are dysfunctional. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.