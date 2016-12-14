* PM May says she is keeping negotiating stance secret
* But leaks and EU diplomats suggest there is no strategy
* Businesses and investors still having to wait and see
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Dec 14 If Prime Minister Theresa May has
a detailed Brexit plan, it is very secret.
Since the June 23 referendum, May has been clear only that
the United Kingdom will leave the European Union and that she
will formally trigger exit talks by the end of March 2017.
May says it would be foolish to reveal her cards before one
of the most complicated negotiations in post-World War Two
European history that could decide the fate of both her
premiership and the world's fifth largest economy.
"It is absolutely right that we do not set out at this stage
every single detail of our proposed negotiating strategy,
because that would be the best way to get the worst possible
deal for Britain," May told parliament when asked whether she
had a coherent plan.
May attends an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday but she has
not been invited to a dinner where leaders of the other 27 EU
member states will discuss their approach to Brexit.
Britons' vote to leave the bloc has opened a huge number of
questions including whether exporters will keep tariff-free
access to the single European market and British-based banks
will still be able to serve continental clients, not to mention
immigration and the future rights of the many EU citizens
already living in the United Kingdom.
The absence of a specific government stand on these and many
other issues has confused May's allies and perturbed company
bosses, while investors try to work out what Brexit might mean
for the future of their businesses and for London, the only
financial centre to rival New York.
Brexiteers say there is little point laying out detailed
demands as, with France and Germany due to hold elections next
year and the future of a new Italian government uncertain, it is
still unclear who will be in power in Paris, Berlin and Rome.
Another unknown is how Donald Trump, who once said Brexit
was wonderful, could affect the divorce proceedings after he
becomes U.S. president next month.
Behind the secrecy, though, there are signs of muddle.
When May pushed for informal negotiations with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel at a Nov. 18 meeting in Berlin,
Europe's most powerful leader blocked the attempt, according to
people involved with the negotiations.
After months of refusing to speculate about Britain's
negotiating position, Brexit Secretary David Davis told
parliament this month - almost in passing - that he would
consider making payments to the EU to get access to markets, a
move that sent sterling up almost 2 cents on the day.
The government fought and lost a legal challenge in the High
Court over whether May could trigger Brexit without parliament's
approval. It then appealed to the Supreme Court. A decision is
due next month.
"RED, WHITE AND BLUE BREXIT"
May has dismissed public discussion of different variants of
Brexit, insisting that she will get the right deal for Britain.
Speaking on the BBC this month, she said only that it would
reflect the colours of the British flag.
"People talk about the sort of Brexit that there is going to
be - is it hard or soft, is it grey or white? Actually we want a
red, white and blue Brexit: that is the right Brexit for the UK,
the right deal for the UK," she said.
But some British officials talk privately of disarray in the
civil service, admit there is little clarity on how Brexit will
work and say May is hoarding decisions in Downing Street.
Giving few specifics on Brexit also helps keep her
government and ruling Conservative Party together.
A memo by consultants Deloitte cast Britain's leadership in
a chaotic light. The leaked document suggested May was trying to
control major Brexit questions, senior ministers were divided
and the civil service was in turmoil. The government said the
memo was wrong.
Another document, photographed by reporters as a
Conservative Party official carried it into Downing Street,
said: "What's the model? Have cake and eat it".
After so many leaks, the top civil servant sent a warning to
officials threatening them with dismissal if they made sensitive
Brexit details public. That memo was itself promptly leaked to
the media.
At least five executives of major British companies told
Reuters they had sought clarity but been given none by the
government.
A GREAT CYNICAL STRATEGY?
Foreign diplomats say there is no unified British position
on Brexit but rather a host of different utterances, both public
and private, from various government ministers.
"I simply do not know what the Brits want: they seem to
want access to the single market and limits to immigration," a
senior diplomat from an EU member said on condition of
anonymity. "Beyond that, I am unsure. It is all unclear. Perhaps
it is a great cynical strategy to be unclear but I am not
convinced."
One hedge fund manager who supported Brexit praised May's
strategy, saying Britain's economic strength and integration
into the EU's economy would ensure a favourable deal.
"Just because we are loaded with aces, this should not stop
us keeping a poker face," said Savvas Savouri, a partner at
Toscafund, which has 2 billion pounds under management. "Those
'playing' the game of Brexit against us will quickly fold."
But a senior envoy from another EU country said it remained
unclear how the Brexit negotiations would progress, though he
believed a deal would ultimately be done.
"The trouble at the moment is that perceptions are so
different between London and the rest of Europe's capitals. I
worry that there is plenty of room for misunderstanding," said
the diplomat. "The question is how costly getting that deal
might be for the United Kingdom."
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy and David Stamp)