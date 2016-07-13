By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 13
LONDON, July 13 Having fought her way to the top
of British politics, new Prime Minister Theresa May will face an
even tougher battle in power: plotting a divorce from the
European Union that she once opposed but now says must not be
halted.
The fate of the post-World War Two project of European
integration, and even of the United Kingdom itself, will depend
on May's rapport with another pastor's daughter who climbed to
the summit of a conservative party: Germany's Angela Merkel.
May's biggest immediate decision will be when to trigger
formal exit proceedings. It is a call she will have to make
while also facing an economy under extreme strain, deep division
in the ruling party and potential demands from nationalists in
Scotland for a referendum on independence.
Despite having campaigned to remain in the EU before the
June 23 Brexit referendum, May, 59, said on winning the
Conservative Party leadership there would be no turning back:
"Brexit means Brexit and we are going to make a success of it."
The Brexit vote thrust Britain into political crisis with
both major parties in leadership battles and investors left
guessing about the future relationship with the EU.
She described her job as steering Britain through
treacherous economic and political uncertainties, negotiating a
proper exit and forging "a new role for ourselves in the world".
"IRON MAYDEN"
As Britain's second female prime minister, May has prompted
comparisons with "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher, who governed
from 1979 until 1990 and was no stranger to doing battle in
Europe. May's six years in charge of the cabinet's law-and-order
portfolio was the longest tenure for a century in what is widely
seen as one of the government's toughest jobs.
The Sun newspaper, Britain's biggest selling daily, cast May
as "The Iron Mayden", the new "Mrs T".
Veteran Conservative lawmaker Ken Clarke, who served as a
minister under Thatcher, was caught on a live microphone in a TV
studio this month describing May as "a bloody difficult woman".
May took the remark as a badge of honour, repeating it to
lawmakers at a party leadership hustings, and adding that the
next person who would find out just how difficult she was would
be European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker.
Despite calls from many European leaders that Britain start
the divorce process as soon as possible, she has been firm that
Britain will not rush to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon
Treaty, which starts a two-year countdown to exit.
"There should be no decision to invoke Article 50 until the
British negotiating strategy is agreed and clear -- which means
Article 50 should not be invoked before the end of this year,"
May said on June 30 when she launched her bid to succeed David
Cameron, who announced his resignation after the Brexit vote.
She will be up against the clout and stamina of Merkel, who
in 10 years as chancellor has regularly outlasted other EU
leaders at late night meetings.
The crucial issue is balancing the desire of British voters
to restrict immigration from other EU countries with the need of
British business to keep access to the European common market.
May has a record of negotiating compromises with the EU. But
Merkel, like other European leaders, has said there can be no
"cherry picking" by Britain: it must accept free movement if it
wants free trade.
"VERY PERSISTENT"
The Oxford University-educated daughter of a Church of
England vicar, May is highly regarded among European officials,
who say she knows Brussels well and is always well prepared.
"She won't be an easy partner for the EU," said one senior
EU official familiar with negotiations in which May has taken
part, adding that she does not change her tune easily. "She's
been extremely consistent, very persistent."
Colleagues say May, who became a lawmaker in 1997, shuns the
"old boys club traditions" of parliament, preferring to spend
any free time she has with her husband of 36 years, Philip, than
go drinking in parliament's bars.
That is a relief for her party and the wider country after a
Brexit debate and bitter post-referendum leadership contest
dominated by infighting among male Conservatives who had been
friends and rivals since boarding school and university.
"Frankly at the moment most people in this country would be
quite pleased at the thought they've got a prime minister who
doesn't gossip, doesn't do back-stabbing," Anne Jenkin, a
Conservative member of the upper house who with May co-founded
the group Women2Win in 2005 to try to get more women in to
parliament, told the BBC.
Former Belgian interior minister Joelle Milquet said that
while she did not share May's views on Europe, she found her to
be "pleasant and warm" on a personal level, and someone who
defends her position "with panache".
"She is a very level-headed woman, who is a good judge of
things," she told Reuters. "All woman who reach a certain level
in politics have plenty in common: they've had to fight, they've
had to win respect, prove themselves 10 times as much as any
man, they've had to put up with macho attitudes, so by necessity
they're tough."
SERIOUS CHANGE
Despite similarities to fellow pragmatist Merkel, May has
shunned comparisons with other female leaders.
"I've said I wasn't a showy politician and the other thing
I've never done as a politician is try to compare myself to any
other politician," she said at her campaign launch when asked if
she saw parallels with her soon-to-be EU adversary.
"My pitch is simple - I'm Theresa May and I think I'm the
best person to lead this country."
Soon after the Brexit vote, May demanded the government
scrap its plan for a budget surplus by 2020, easing the
austerity economics that were the bedrock of David Cameron's six
years in power. She has promised to narrow the pay gap between
bosses and workers and produce a fairer economy.
"The only surprise is that there is so much surprise in
Westminster about the public's appetite for change," May told
supporters and journalists in Birmingham on Monday.
"And make no mistake, the referendum was a vote to leave the
European Union, but it was also a vote for serious change."
"STAKHANOVITE"
As interior minister, she opted back into a European arrest
warrant system and cross-border information sharing despite
Britain's 'opt out' on EU justice and home affairs policy.
In brokering those 'opt-ins', the senior EU official said:
"She took a great part in the negotiations herself, she didn't
rely on officials ... She has very obvious negotiating skills."
Timothy Kirkhope, a Conservative member of the European
Parliament and the party's spokesman for home affairs there,
said May had picked out the best bits for Britain.
"It was very matter of fact, businesslike," said Kirkhope,
also a former junior minister in Britain's interior ministry.
"She has this ability to not let on too much where her
negotiations might be going ... If she were a poker player I
would probably have some reservations about taking her on."
May, who lost both her parents while in her twenties,
describes herself as a practising Christian and a fan of
cooking, owning more than 100 cookery books.
She gets up early and spends time in the gym as he health is
important to her, said one Conservative lawmaker who has worked
closely with May.
May has Type One diabetes and needs insulin injections
several times a day, once describing in an interview how she
been forced to break strict parliamentary rules on not eating in
the chamber during a particularly long debate.
"I had a bag of nuts in my handbag and one of my colleagues
would lean forward every now and then, so that I could eat some
nuts without being seen by the Speaker," she said.
Despite criticism for a poster campaign telling illegal
immigrants to go home, May has largely won plaudits from both
colleagues and political opponents during her six years as
interior minister. She has pushed through measures including
reforms of the police and moves to tackle modern slavery.
Damian Green, a Conservative lawmaker who worked under her
as a junior minister, described her as "completely Stakhanovite"
-- a Russian term for someone with legendary capacity for hard
work.
"She had a very clear sense of long-term direction as well
as the capacity to do the detail," Green told Reuters. "She
wasn't to be pushed aside or pushed about."
