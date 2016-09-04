LONDON, Sept 4 The British government will set
out next week the work it has done so far on preparing to leave
the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said in an
interview broadcast on Sunday.
Since taking office in July, May and her Brexit minister
David Davis have given little detail about what Britain's future
relationship with the EU will look like, saying only they want
it to involve curbs on immigration and a good deal on trade.
"He (Davis) will be making a statement to parliament this
week about the work that the government has been doing over the
summer and obviously how we are going to take that forward in
shaping the sort of relationship we want with the EU," May told
the BBC's Andrew Marr show ahead of the G20 summit in China.
May has been clear she will not trigger Article 50, the
formal process of leaving the bloc, this year but said the
government would not delay getting on with Brexit.
"I am very clear also that the British people also don't
want the issue of Article 50 just being kicked into the long
grass," she said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)