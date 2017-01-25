Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Jan 25 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would publish her plan for Britain's exit from the European Union, as described in a speech last week, in a formal 'White Paper' document to allow parliament to scrutinise it.
"I set out that bold plan for a global Britain last week and I recognise there is an appetite in this house to see that plan set out in a white paper," May told parliament. "I can confirm to the house that our plan will be set out in a white paper."
White papers are policy documents produced by the government that set out their proposals for future legislation. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Canada's oil sands need more emissions-cutting measures and monitoring, an official panel said on Friday in recommendations that could potentially raise costs in a high-cost region that international players have increasingly abandoned.
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement