LONDON Jan 8 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would set out her strategy, including how she will try to get the right Brexit deal, over the coming weeks, denying suggestions her plans were "muddled".

Speaking to Sky News television, May sidestepped questions on whether she would prioritise curbing immigration from the European Union over Britain's preferential access to the bloc's single market but said it was not a "binary choice".

"Over the coming weeks, I'll be setting out more details of my plan for Britain, yes that's about getting the right deal for Brexit, but it is also about economic reform ... It's about getting the right deal internationally but it's also about a fair deal at home," she said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)