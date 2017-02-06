LONDON Feb 6 Prime Minister Theresa May warned lawmakers on Monday not to obstruct the will of the British people with a series of amendments to her Brexit legislation this week, saying she wanted to get on with divorce talks with the EU.

"Our European partners now want to get on with the negotiations, so do I, and so does this house," May told parliament.

"The message is clear to all, this house has spoken and now is not the time to obstruct the democratically expressed wishes of the British people. It is time to get on with leaving the European Union." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)