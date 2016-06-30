LONDON, June 30 British interior minister Theresa May launched her bid to replace Prime Minister David Cameron and lead the Conservative Party on Thursday with a promise to honour last week's decision by voters to take the country out of the European Union.

"Brexit means Brexit," May said in a speech.

"The campaign was fought, the vote was held, turnout was high and the public gave their verdict. There must be no attempts to remain inside the EU, no attempts to rejoin it through the back door and no second referendum."

She also said there should be no national election before 2020, the scheduled date for the end of the current parliament, and that there should be no emergency budget measures to offset the expected hit to Britain's public finances from a slowdown in the economy caused by the shock referendum result. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Michael Holden; writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)