LONDON, June 30 British interior minister
Theresa May launched her bid to replace Prime Minister David
Cameron and lead the Conservative Party on Thursday with a
promise to honour last week's decision by voters to take the
country out of the European Union.
"Brexit means Brexit," May said in a speech.
"The campaign was fought, the vote was held, turnout was
high and the public gave their verdict. There must be no
attempts to remain inside the EU, no attempts to rejoin it
through the back door and no second referendum."
She also said there should be no national election before
2020, the scheduled date for the end of the current parliament,
and that there should be no emergency budget measures to offset
the expected hit to Britain's public finances from a slowdown in
the economy caused by the shock referendum result.
