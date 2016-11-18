BRIEF-IHS Markit enters new credit agreement
* On January 26, 2017 company and unit entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing
LONDON Nov 18 Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday assured her German counterpart that preparations for Britain's exit from the European union were on track, and that the legal process of leaving would be triggered by the end of March next year.
"Our work is on track, we do stand ready to trigger Article 50 before the end of March, or by the end of March 2017," she told Angela Merkel during a joint media briefing in Berlin.
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Adela Suliman, writing by William James; editing by Andy Bruce)
* On January 26, 2017 company and unit entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. securities regulators on Thursday accused two former executives at hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group of masterminding a far-reaching scheme to pay tens of millions of dollars in bribes to African officials.
* Intends on using net proceeds of offering and existing cash to repay all of its outstanding $315 million senior secured yield notes