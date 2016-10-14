LONDON Oct 14 Britain is committed to leaving
the European Union, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May
said on Friday, slapping down a suggestion from European Council
President Donald Tusk that the country might ultimately change
its mind.
Tusk said on Thursday that Britain might ultimately decide
not to leave the EU as it will not offer London any softer terms
than a damaging "hard Brexit".
"The prime minister has been very clear ... that the British
people have made their decision and we are now going to get on
with that, with taking the UK out of the EU and on making the
most of the opportunities ahead," the spokeswoman said.
She also said May planned to have held substantive bilateral
meetings with the leaders of the other 27 European Union
countries by the time she attends a European Council meeting in
December.
